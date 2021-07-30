Man, 78, in critical condition after Isle of Lewis car crash

A pensioner has been seriously injured in a car crash on the Isle of Lewis.

The 78-year-old man was a passenger in a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara that crashed on the A857 at Newmarket, two miles from Stornoway, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Western Isles Hospital and then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

His condition is described as critical.

Appeal – serious crash near Stornoway We are appealing for info following a one car crash on the A857 Stornoway to Barvas road at Newmarket around 10.20pm on Wed 28 July. If you have dash-cam or can assist call us on 101, quoting Inc 3727 of 28/7/21 More: https://t.co/DB1O1k3Q0Z pic.twitter.com/CeCP8vPw1p — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) July 30, 2021

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was also taken to Western Isles Hospital and later released.

Road policing officer Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car or who may have dashcam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.