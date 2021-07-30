Man who died after crash with lorry in Aberdeenshire named by police

A man who died after a car crash in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday has been named by police as Andrew MacLurg.

The 25-year-old from the Oldmeldrum area was driving his blue Audi on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road when it collided with a white articulated lorry.

He died at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call officers via 101, quoting reference number 2425 of Wednesday, 28 July.”