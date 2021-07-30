Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man who died after crash with lorry in Aberdeenshire named by police

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 2:41 pm
The crash happened at about 4.40pm on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The crash happened at about 4.40pm on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man who died after a car crash in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday has been named by police as Andrew MacLurg.

The 25-year-old from the Oldmeldrum area was driving his blue Audi on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road when it collided with a white articulated lorry.

He died at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call officers via 101, quoting reference number 2425 of Wednesday, 28 July.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal