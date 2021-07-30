Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Six people charged in crackdown on wildlife crime

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 5:34 pm
They were charged with poaching offences (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police have charged six people with poaching offences as part of a drive against wildlife crime, codenamed Operation Wingspan.

The alleged incidents all took place in the north east in the past month.

Four men were alleged to have been fishing without permission at the River Deveron at around 8.50pm on Monday July 5.

The river is routinely used to fish for salmon and trout and requires a permit to do so legally.

Following inquiries, four men were traced and charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a separate incident, officers received a report of possible salmon poaching in the Craigellachie area of Aberlour around 5pm on Saturday July 24.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, have been charged in connection with this.

Police Constable Hannah Haywood, the North East’s wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “Operation Wingspan is a campaign to prevent wildlife crime. As part of this, we also work closely with partners to raise awareness of these types of offences and their impact.

“Fish poaching can be highly damaging and impacts Scotland’s vulnerable fish stocks.

“Anyone with any concerns around wildlife crime in their area is asked to report it to officers.”

