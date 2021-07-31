Women ‘very badly shaken’ after robbery

A woman has been left “very badly shaken” following a robbery in Dundee.

The 57-year-old was walking in the Charleston area of the city when she was grabbed from behind by a man who stole her handbag.

The man is described as being in his 20s with short dark hair, and was wearing a blue and yellow striped top and light grey jogging trousers.

Detective Constable Sammi Wilkie said: “Although the woman was uninjured, she was very badly shaken as a result of this robbery and we are working to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this crime take place, or anyone who recognises the description of the man, to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting reference number 2585 of 29 July.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.”