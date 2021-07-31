Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Women ‘very badly shaken’ after robbery

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 12:11 pm
The woman’s handbag was stolen in the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The woman’s handbag was stolen in the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A woman has been left “very badly shaken” following a robbery in Dundee.

The 57-year-old was walking in the Charleston area of the city when she was grabbed from behind by a man who stole her handbag.

The man is described as being in his 20s with short dark hair, and was wearing a blue and yellow striped top and light grey jogging trousers.

Detective Constable Sammi Wilkie said: “Although the woman was uninjured, she was very badly shaken as a result of this robbery and we are working to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this crime take place, or anyone who recognises the description of the man, to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting reference number 2585 of 29 July.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal