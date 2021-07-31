Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Three injured as car flips and catches fire near Aberdeen

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 12:55 pm
Police have asked for witnesses to come forward (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have asked for witnesses to come forward (David Cheskin/PA)

A teenager has been left with “life-changing injuries” after a car flipped and caught fire near Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident on the A93 on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

A 27-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a 19-year-old was treated for minor wounds.

The incident involving the grey Audi A6 happened at 12.40am on Saturday.

The road was closed for investigations and until repairs to the road surface can be made.

Police are looking to piece together the circumstances of the crash, and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and it is important we establish exactly what happened at the time of the crash and in the moments leading up to it,” Sergeant Chris Smith said.

“If you witnessed the crash and have yet to speak to officers, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area before 12.40am and saw a car matching this description, please also come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which assist with our investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal