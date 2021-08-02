Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Injured peregrine falcon unable to fly after being found shot on farm

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 11:03 am
An investigation is taking place into the shooting of the peregrine falcon, who was left unable to fly (Liam Reid/Scottish SPCA/PA)
An investigation is taking place into the “unacceptable” shooting of a peregrine falcon.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) was contacted after the female bird was discovered injured at Grange Farm near Kirkcaldy on July 25.

The bird was unable to fly, and after being taken to the charity’s national wildlife rescue centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, X-rays revealed she had been shot.

X-rays showed the bird had been shot (Liam Reid/Scottish SPCA/PA)

A Scottish SPCA special investigations spokesman said: “We were shocked to hear that the peregrine falcon had been shot.

“This poor bird was extremely lucky to be spotted by the farm worker, who took immediate steps to ensure the falcon’s welfare and survival.

“The shot would have knocked the bird out of the sky almost instantaneously so the incident will have happened close to the farmland the bird was found on.

“Thankfully, due to the expert avian vets we have at our national wildlife hospital, the falcon has a good chance at recovery and release back in to the wild.

“Peregrine falcons are a Schedule One-listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is illegal to intentionally harm or kill one of these birds.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to establish the circumstances around the bird’s injuries due to the use of a firearm in the incident.”

Police Scotland wildlife crime liaison officer Detective Constable Ben Pacholek said: “The fact that a shotgun has apparently been used in an attempt to kill a bird of prey is of serious concern.

“This incident is sadly another example of the unacceptable persecution of raptors in Scotland.

“I strongly urge anyone within the local and wider community to come forward with details or any information about this incident which can help the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about what happened to the peregrine falcon can contact the Scottish SPCA confidential helpline on 03000 999 999 or alternatively can call Police Scotland on 101.

