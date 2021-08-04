Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on motorway

A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car on a motorway.
The incident happened on the M876 at junction two, near Larbert, at 12.20am on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the 29-year-old man was taken to the nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died.
Traffic Scotland tweeted that the road was closed until around 9.30am.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car on the M876 at junction two near Larbert around 12.20am on Wednesday August 4.
“Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.
“The M876 was closed southbound at junction two and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”