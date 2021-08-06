Life expectancy gap between Glasgow’s richest and poorest grows – study

The life expectancy gap between the richest and poorest in Glasgow has widened over the past two decades, a study shows.

The poorest 10% of men in Glasgow could expect to die 12.4 years earlier than the wealthiest 10% between 2000 and 2002, but in the period between 2017 and 2019 that grew to 15.4 years.

For women, the figure has grown from 8.6 to 11.6 years over the same period, according to the study by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH).

“These trends, which pre-date Covid-19, have been causally associated with the effects of UK Government austerity policies”, the report, Health in a Changing City: Glasgow 2021, says.

The life expectancy gap was also illustrated using a neighbourhood comparison, with a 17.6 year gap between the lowest in Greater Govan (65.4 years) and the highest in Pollokshields West (83 years).

The equivalent gap between the neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest life expectancy in 2001 to 2005 was 15.3 years.

The report notes that Glasgow’s population overall has become relatively less deprived compared to the rest of Scotland since the turn of the century, but it remains the Scottish city with the highest concentration of people living in deprivation.

Lead author Bruce Whyte said: “The shocking reduction in life expectancy experienced by women in Glasgow and people living in our most deprived areas stands out and is the result of policies that have exacerbated structural inequalities in society.

“We need to shift away from austerity towards policies that provide people with adequate income, including properly supporting those who cannot work, grounded in a commitment to the common good for all in society.”

Elsewhere, the report draws attention to the changing ethnic diversity of Scotland’s largest city.

Of the approximately 70,000 school pupils in Glasgow, around one quarter are now estimated to come from ethnic minority backgrounds.

In March 2020 it was estimated by Glasgow City Council that more than 36,000 children were living in poverty in the city and that more than 16,000 of these children were from single-parent families.

The report adds that despite homelessness “halving in the last two decades”, in 2019/20 there were more than 5,200 homeless households in Glasgow, a rise of more than 10% on the previous year.

Dr Katharine Timpson, GCPH public health research specialist, added: “Policy will not be effective at reducing inequality if the people who are currently marginalised are not included in decision-making.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw how rapidly policy priorities could shift, but we also saw how unintended consequences can cause worsened inequality when space is not made to incorporate the perspectives of everyone impacted by the policy.”

The full report can be viewed at: gcph.co.uk/publications/996_health_in_a_changing_city_glasgow_2021