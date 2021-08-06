Police identify man whose body was found at site of fire in Glasgow park

Police have sought to reassure residents of a Glasgow housing estate after they identified a body found at the site of a park fire.

Officers had been called to a report of a fire at around 7.35am on Wednesday in Househill Park in Pollok and found human remains.

Specialist forensic teams attended and police have now identified the body as 31-year-old William Leiper.

They are treating the death of the local man as unexplained and said extensive inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said additional officers would be on patrol in the area.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Leiper’s family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers,” he said.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

“This is a significant inquiry and it may take some time to find answers for Mr Leiper’s family and those living in the area as we investigate the full circumstances of what has happened. I’d like to thank the local community for their co-operation so far.”

He added: “I would stress that incidents such as this are rare and people living in the area can be reassured we have additional officers on patrol. I would urge anyone with concerns to please speak to these officers.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the park or on nearby roads or paths.

“The smallest detail could help us.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who used the park frequently such as dog walkers, cyclists and joggers, especially if they did so between 6pm on Tuesday August 3 and 8am on Wednesday August 4.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S21-PO1