News / Scotland Three people arrested after man injured in Kirkcaldy car park By Press Association August 9, 2021, 8:39 am The 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) Three people have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries in Fife. Officers were called to a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday. The injured 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment. On Monday, police confirmed two women – aged 38 and 60 – and a 57-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.