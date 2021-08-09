Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three people arrested after man injured in Kirkcaldy car park

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 8:39 am
The 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three people have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries in Fife.

Officers were called to a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday.

The injured 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment.

On Monday, police confirmed two women – aged 38 and 60 – and a 57-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

