Three people arrested after man injured in Kirkcaldy car park

Three people have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries in Fife.

Officers were called to a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday.

The injured 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment.

On Monday, police confirmed two women – aged 38 and 60 – and a 57-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.