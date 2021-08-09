Hamsters found abandoned in cage at side of busy country road

Hamsters including a new-born have been found abandoned at the side of a busy country road in Fife.

The animals’ cage was spotted by a motorist on the A909 between Kelty and Cowdenbeath at around 8pm on Saturday.

Scottish SPCA staff were alerted to the find and picked up the cage, which contained three adult hamsters and one live new-born pinkie hamster.

However, two other pinkie hamsters had died and remained among the bedding inside.

Three adult hamsters were found inside the cage (Scottish SPCA/PA)

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The hamsters were left in a distinctive pink and purple cage at the side of the road.

“The A909 is a busy thoroughfare and our hope is that other drivers may have seen the brightly coloured cage and this appeal might jog their memory.

“There were three adult hamsters and one live new-born pinkie hamster in the cage. Sadly, there were also two other pinkie hamsters that had passed away found amongst the bedding.

“We appreciate that the person who left the hamsters may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully, the hamsters are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.

“If anyone recognises these animals we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”