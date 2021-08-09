Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Driver killed in crash confirmed as missing man Scott Wares

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 8:51 pm
Police Scotland (Police Scotland/PA)

A driver found dead in the wreckage of a crashed car has been confirmed by police as missing man Scott Wares.

The 33-year-old, from Wick, Caithness, was last seen on Wednesday evening, but police suspected he may have been the driver who died in a crash in Castletown, 14 miles west of John O’Groats, on Sunday.

The red Vauxhall Insignia he was driving left the B876 road on Sunday morning, with police alerted at around 8.40am.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Mr Wares, who was alone in the car, had been reported missing from Wick on Thursday August 5.

“Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace him….sadly, Mr Wares died following the crash and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.”

She appealed for any witnesses or motorists who may have dash-cam footage to come forward as well as property owners with CCTV along the route.

The family of Mr Wares has asked for privacy.

