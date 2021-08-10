Eleven people rescued from waterfall near Loch Lomond

Eleven people had to be rescued from a waterfall near Loch Lomond after getting into difficulty.

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were sent to the scene, near the Falls of Falloch at Crainlarich, on Monday evening.

The group were helped to safety across a gorge and no injuries were reported.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted as part of a multi-agency response at 5.38pm on Monday August 9 to reports of a number of people in difficulty near Falls of Falloch, Crainlarich.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, where firefighters assisted 11 people across a gorge to safety.

“There were no injuries reported.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

It comes a few weeks after a number of incidents at the loch and one in South Lanarkshire which resulted in several deaths.