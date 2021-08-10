Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Police appeal for information after teenager is sexually assaulted near park

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police are appealing for information over the assault (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 15-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted near a park in Fife.

The teenager was walking along Leuchatsbeath Drive, Cowdenbeath, next to the park when a man pushed her to the ground near bushes and attacked her.

She managed to get free and run off following the attack at 8.45pm on Thursday July 8.

The suspect is aged between 30 and 40, of heavy build and about 5ft 6in tall.

He is described as being possibly of Asian appearance and was wearing a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, both dark.

He was also wearing a face covering.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, said: “Fortunately, this girl was not seriously injured but she has been left extremely upset by what has happened and our inquiries to find the person responsible are ongoing.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this part of the park that evening, both before and after the time it happened. If you were walking your dog, jogging or driving nearby, please think back and let us know if you can help with our inquiries.

“Anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4166 of Wednesday, 4 August 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

