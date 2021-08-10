Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

High-profile lawyer Aamer Anwar to appear before disciplinary tribunal

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 6:15 pm
Aamer Anwar will appear before the tribunal next month (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aamer Anwar will appear before the tribunal next month (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of Scotland’s most senior human rights lawyers is due to appear before a disciplinary tribunal next month.

Aamer Anwar, 53, is scheduled to appear virtually before the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal on September 20 at 10.30am, timetables show.

The independent body decides if a solicitor has been guilty of professional misconduct.

In a statement issued to The Times, which first reported the story, the solicitor denied any allegations of misconduct.

He said: “It would obviously be inappropriate for me to comment in any detail on pending matters before the tribunal involving confidential client business, but I can say this is a historic, technical single issue from several years ago involving the wording of the firm’s former terms of business, and any misconduct on my part is denied.”

The PA news agency has tried to contact Mr Anwar, the 2017 “lawyer of the year” in the Legal Awards of Scotland, but has so far received no response.

A former rector of Glasgow University, Mr Anwar has been involved in high-profile cases including representing the family of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi, the man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing.

He was also instructed in the perjury trial of former Scottish Socialist leader Tommy Sheridan, and in the appeals over the so-called Ice Cream Wars.

This week, he initiated legal proceedings on behalf of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla against a nursery they accuse of racially discriminating against their daughter Amal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal