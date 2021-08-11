Six fire crews battle blaze at Italian restaurant

Six fire crews have spent the night battling a blaze at a popular Italian restaurant in North Lanarkshire.

The fire broke out at Trattoria Guidi, at the junction of Deedes Street and Rochsolloch Road in Airdrie, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 1am.

Footage on social media shows large flames, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews still at the scene several hours later.

Many locals posted on Twitter saying the restaurant, known locally as Guidis, had “burned to the ground”.

A statement on the Trattoria Guidi Facebook page said: “As most of you will have heard we had a severe fire at the restaurant last night.

“We are devastated and slowly trying to process what has happened.

“The most important thing is that no-one was in at the time and so all of our staff are safe.

“We will let you all know when we have more news. Thank you all for your kind messages and support.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 00.49am on Wednesday August 11 to reports of a building on fire at Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a single storey restaurant well alight.

“Additional resources were mobilised including four further appliances and crews remain on the scene as they work extinguish the fire and make the area safe. No casualties were reported.”

Police Scotland officers and Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles were also on site.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10am on Wednesday 11 August officers were called to a fire at a restaurant in Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.

“Officers are in attendance and we are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

Local MSP Neil Gray expressed his dismay in a Facebook post and offered assistance to anyone affected by the blaze.

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated that Trattoria Guidi has been destroyed by fire overnight.

“Guidi’s is an Airdrie institution and I’ve enjoyed so many lovely meals there.

“I hope nobody was hurt and my heart goes out to Carlo and the family as well as all the staff.

“If there is anything I can do to help, as always I am available at Neil.gray.msp@parliament.scot.”