Police probe ‘shameful’ theft of charity food van

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 3:36 pm
The stolen van has a strawberry logo on its sides and rear (Police Scotland/PA)
A charity food van has been stolen in what police described as a “shameful act”.

The white Ford Transit van was stolen between 1.30pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday from its parking place on Tennant Street in Leith, Edinburgh.

It is one of two main delivery vans for Edinburgh Community Food, a social enterprise which provides fresh fruit and vegetables to those on low incomes and also to hospitals.

Its registration number is SH12 XVO and it has a large strawberry logo on the sides and rear with the words “edinburgh community food” written on it.

Police Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr said: “Edinburgh Community Food relies on its vans to deliver to people and businesses in the city and this theft is a shameful act given that it obviously belongs to a charity.

“Edinburgh Community Food delivers fresh fruit and vegetables to people on low incomes and sells it to staff, patients and visitors in city hospitals. This theft has left them seriously inconvenienced and having to hire a replacement.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the van and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen it since it went missing to get in touch. If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday August8, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

