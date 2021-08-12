Police recover charity food van stolen in ‘shameful’ theft

A charity food van targeted in a “shameful” theft has been recovered, police have confirmed.

The white Ford Transit van was stolen between 1.30pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday from its parking place on Tennant Street in Leith, Edinburgh.

It is one of two main delivery vans for Edinburgh Community Food, a social enterprise which provides fresh fruit and vegetables to those on low incomes and also to hospitals.

In an appeal following the theft, Police Scotland said the charity had been left “seriously inconvenienced” and had to hire a replacement van.

The force said on Thursday that the van has been found in Newhaven, Edinburgh.

Update – Food charity’s delivery van traced The white Ford Transit with strawberry logo stolen from charity Edinburgh Community Food has been traced to the Newhaven area. Thanks to all who responded to our appeal – we continue to ask for info, call 101 – https://t.co/7wtctKrgHu pic.twitter.com/UEPU0ZMfjU — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) August 12, 2021

Police Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr said: “Fortunately, the van has been traced as a direct result of our appeal and I would like to thank everyone who responded to it.

“However, inquiries are ongoing to find out how it got there and we continue to appeal for information.

“I would ask anyone who saw the white Ford Transit with its distinctive, large strawberry logo between 1.30pm on Monday, August 9, and noon on Thursday, August 12, to get in touch.

“If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday, August 8, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”