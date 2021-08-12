3% pay rise will not help low morale or recruitment problems, BMA Scotland warns

A 3% pay increase for NHS medical and dental staff in Scotland “does virtually nothing” to help low morale or recruitment and retention problems in the profession, the doctors’ union has said.

The pay announcement was hailed by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf as reflecting the “immense value we place on the continued hard work and dedication of medical and dental staff” after an “exceptional year”.

It means senior medical staff in Scotland will continue to be the best paid in the UK, he added as it was announced on Thursday evening.

But the British Medical Association Scottish council said it was disappointing the rise was not bigger, with inflation running at 2.9% in April.

BMA Scotland chair Dr Lewis Morrison said: “Today’s pay announcement provided the Scottish Government with a real opportunity to start to properly address the years of erosion of doctors’ pay in Scotland.

“The failure to grasp this chance will mean this year’s pay award does virtually nothing to address low morale in the profession and the recruitment and retention crisis we are in.

“Doctors in Scotland have suffered substantial real-term pay cuts over many years, and almost all recent pay uplifts have fallen short of being acceptable.

“This has had a cumulative detrimental effect on recruitment, retention and morale…

“Again, failing to go significantly above inflation this year simply continues this disappointing trend.”

The pay uplift will be backdated to April 1 and is in line with the recommendation of the independent UK Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration, said the Scottish Government.

Mr Yousaf said: “This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK.

“As well as rewarding them for their efforts during the pandemic, it will help to ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for medical and dental staff.”

The rise covers NHS Scotland medical and dental staff, medical GPs and dental GPs, who are not covered under the Agenda For Change programme.

In May, it was announced that NHS workers in Scotland under Agenda For Change, around 154,000 workers from porters to nurses to paramedics, will get an average 4% pay rise.

NHS staff in England are also to get a 3% pay rise, which has also been criticised by health worker unions.