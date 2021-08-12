Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Number of children attending hospital for self-harm at highest level since 2007

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:03 am
The number of children attending hospital for self harm is at its highest rate since 2007 (Niall Carson/PA)
The number of children attending hospital having self-harmed has risen to its highest level since the SNP came to power, new figures show.

A total of 1,400 children went to NHS acute hospitals in 2020 having self-harmed, the most since 2007.

There was a significant rise from attendances the previous year of 1,141 and the figure is almost double the year with the lowest rate: 2011, which saw 723.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Miles Briggs, obtained the “truly shocking” figures through a parliamentary answer.

They indicate a rising trend in children attending hospital with self-harm issues for the five years from 2020.

Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, provided the answer using Public Health Scotland data and said figures for 2021 are currently not available.

His answer highlighted that figures are likely to be an underestimate as many people with self-harm related injuries are not treated as acute inpatients, or do not present to NHS hospitals.

Mr Briggs said: “These figures are truly shocking. They lay bare the devastating effects the pandemic has had on our young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Covid has clearly exacerbated the problem but this distressing issue cannot be blamed entirely on the pandemic. There is a clear, long-term trend that keeps getting worse.

“There were already far too many children and young people waiting for mental health treatment before Covid struck and those queues are growing.

“These statistics confirm the pressing need for more urgency from the Scottish Government. The faster that people get treatment, the less likely they are to harm themselves.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to push for at least 10% of the health budget to be ring-fenced for mental health services to ensure that vulnerable youngsters get the support they need immediately.”

Miles Briggs
Miles Briggs called for more action to help young people with their mental health (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Helen Smith, chairwoman of Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “These figures are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to young people seeking medical help for self-harm.

“Not everyone will attend hospital and the statistics don’t touch on the many young people who end up in A&E.

“Working on the ground, we know self-harm amongst children is increasing. There is also a postcode lottery when it comes to mental health spend.

“Although we welcomed the recent funding announcement for CAMHS, it’s still not there yet. That’s why we’re calling on the Scottish Government to deliver on its commitment to increase spending on CAMHS to 1% by 2026.

“If a young person does need help for a mental health issue, CAMHS is not the only place to get support. Schools offer advice, as well as Young Scot, Samaritans, Breathing Space and NHS 24.”

