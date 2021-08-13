Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Family of teenager who died in custody ‘expect answers’ in legal meeting

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 4:12 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 5:34 pm
The teenager took his own life at HMP YOI Polmont (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The family of a teenager who took his own life in a custody cell will “expect answers” from one of Scotland’s most senior legal figures when they meet her next week.

William Brown – also known as William Lindsay – died at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution on October 7 2018, aged 16, days after being sent there on remand.

The following September, the Crown Office said it would not bring charges against the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) over his death.

In October last year, the office of the family’s solicitor, Aamer Anwar, assisted by Dorothy Bain QC, who subsequently took up a post as Lord Advocate in June, presented a victim’s right to review arguing that the SPS must be held accountable.

Now, approaching three years later, the teenager’s family will meet Scotland’s second highest law officer, Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC, at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) office in Glasgow on Monday.

In a statement on behalf of the family, Mr Anwar said: “Despite a known history of several suicide attempts, multiple child supervision orders, being in and out of care at least 19 times since the age of three, the absence of a space in a children’s secure unit resulted in him being remanded to Polmont.

“On October 7 2018, William’s body was found in his cell, after he had taken his own life. He was the fourth young person to do so that year.”

The statement continued: “It is unacceptable that as we fast approach the third anniversary of William’s suicide that still no decision has been taken by COPFS and the SPS continues to operate behind a veil of secrecy, which allows it to cover up systemic failures and preventable suicides.

“Yet again, the pain of another grieving family has been cruelly prolonged. On Monday, William’s family will expect answers from Ruth Charteris QC.”

Ms Charteris said: “This child’s death is tragic and my thoughts are with his family.

“I have asked his family to meet with me to discuss the progress of the case.”

The Scottish Prison Service declined to comment.

