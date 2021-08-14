Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Five coronavirus-linked deaths recorded in Scotland in past 24 hours

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 2:25 pm
More than four million people in Scotland have received the first dose of a vaccine (Jacob King/PA)
Scotland has recorded five coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,383 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, figures show.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,032.

Overall, 336 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 39 of them in intensive care, according to statistics published by the Scottish Government on Saturday.

The number of people who have tested positive to date stands at 362,364.

So far, 4,050,011 people have received the first dose of vaccine, with 3,431,062 having had their second dose.

It comes as Scotland was the only part of the UK to see a fall in coronavirus infections, with Office for National Statistics estimates suggesting about one in 190 people had Covid-19 in the week to August 7, down from one in 120 in the previous week.

