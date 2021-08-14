Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021
News / Scotland

Man dies after being hit by car in South Ayrshire

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 3:40 pm
Police Scotland want to speak to the driver of an Audi (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has died after being hit by a car on a road in South Ayrshire.

The man, 42, died at the scene on the A79 Prestwick Loop Road on Friday, police said.

He was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia heading south on the road at about 11.20pm.

The driver was uninjured but was badly shaken following the incident, which led to the road being closed for several hours.

Police Scotland are seeking the driver of an Audi who was also on the A79 at the time.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “An Audi motor car was on the road at the time of the incident, however, the driver may not have realised a collision has occurred.

“I am appealing to the driver of that car to contact us as we work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“In particular, if any motorists have dash cam devices, please check your footage as it could assist our investigation.

“Any small piece of information is relevant to our inquiry.”

Information can be given to Police Scotland by calling  101, quoting incident number 4261 of August 13, 2021.

