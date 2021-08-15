Arrest over ‘suspicious’ death of man after disturbance at garden in Midlothian

A man has been arrested over the death of a 41-year-old man following a disturbance in a garden in Midlothian.

Police were alerted to a reported incident at the garden on Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange, shortly before 9pm on Saturday, said Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman said a man aged 41 died at the scene and his death “is currently being treated as suspicious”.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, she added.

The force spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50pm on Saturday August 14, police received a report of a disturbance in a garden at Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange.

“Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man died at the scene. A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

“The death is currently being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.”