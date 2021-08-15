Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Arrest over ‘suspicious’ death of man after disturbance at garden in Midlothian

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 12:45 pm
Police are investigating (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man has been arrested over the death of a 41-year-old man following a disturbance in a garden in Midlothian.

Police were alerted to a reported incident at the garden on Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange, shortly before 9pm on Saturday, said Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman said a man aged 41 died at the scene and his death “is currently being treated as suspicious”.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, she added.

The force spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50pm on Saturday August 14, police received a report of a disturbance in a garden at Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange.

“Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man died at the scene. A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

“The death is currently being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.”

