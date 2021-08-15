Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Sturgeon: Scottish government ready to ‘play full part’ to help Afghan refugees

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 1:36 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the government is willing to help settle Afghan refugees (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The Scottish Government is willing to “play our full part” to help Afghan refugees fleeing the “horrifying situation” in their country, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Ms Sturgeon highlighted work by Canadian authorities who said they had welcomed a flight full of refugees from Afghanistan, which is on the brink of complete collapse as Taliban fighters encroach on the capital Kabul.

Canada’s immigration body said it will assist in resettling 20,000 Afghans threatened by the Islamist group.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted that she hopes the UK Government “does similar and offers as much refuge for vulnerable Afghans as possible”.

She added: “As we did with Syrian refugees, @scotgov is willing to play our full part and do all we can to help those in peril as a result of the horrifying situation currently unfolding.”

A Downing Street source has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to seek a recall of MPs this week to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

With the country on the brink of complete breakdown, the lead elements of the British force sent to evacuate the remaining UK nationals were understood to be in the Kabul on Sunday amid fears it could fall within days or even hours.

Smoke rises next to the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan
Smoke rises next to the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “The UK – along with our international partners – have a moral duty to the people and government of Afghanistan.

“There are serious questions over the manner of departure from the country, lack of support for the Afghan government, and the reckless cut to aid support.

“Make no mistake about this – the absence of a proper strategy and meaningful planning makes this a serious failure of leadership and one of the biggest foreign policy disasters of modern times.

“I welcome the recall of Parliament to hold the UK Government to account, to discuss next steps to prevent an all-out humanitarian crisis, and to ensure the UK discharges its obligations for all those Afghan citizens who have worked with UK forces.”

