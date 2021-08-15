Man who died following disturbance in garden named as Roderick Georgeson

A man who died following a disturbance at a garden in Midlothian has been named by police.

Roderick Georgeson, 41, died at the scene of the incident on Lingerwood Road in Newtongrange on Saturday evening.

Mr Georgeson’s family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “Roddy was a much loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers said: “We are appealing for information regarding this incident.

“In particular, I would ask motorists with dashcam devices, who were in the area during Saturday evening, to check their footage for any information which could assist the investigation.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation as we continue our inquiries.”