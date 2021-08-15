Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in West Dunbartonshire

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 7:38 pm
Police are trying to estblish the full circumstances of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A82 in West Dunbartonshire on Sunday.

The 51-year-old man died after a collision near the Stoneymollan roundabout, between Alexandra and Renton, around 2.55pm.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Seat Ibiza were also involved in the crash

Police Scotland said the motorcyclist’s next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor of the road policing unit said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and our inquiries are ongoing.

“Sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the crash to come forward, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries.

“The road is still currently closed to allow full crash investigations to be carried out and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst this is ongoing.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2092 of August 15 2021”.

