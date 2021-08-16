Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man who was killed by car in South Ayrshire named by police

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 3:45 pm
Paul Donachie died following a crash on the A79 (Police Scotland/PA)
Police have named a man who died after being hit by a car on a road near Prestwick.

Paul Donachie, 42, who was from the local area, died at the scene on the A79 close to the junction with Station Road, Monkton, on Friday.

He was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia heading south at about 11.20pm.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was not injured in the incident, which led to the road being closed for around seven hours.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Paul Donachie and our investigation continues into this crash.

“I would ask again for any driver using this route, who may have seen Mr Donachie or the Skoda immediately prior to the collision, to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone recording with dash cam who may have driven this route on Friday night should check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”

Information can be given to Police Scotland by calling 101.

