Man charged with murder after disturbance in Midlothian garden

A man has been charged with murder after a disturbance in a garden in Midlothian.

Roderick Georgeson died at the scene in Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange, on Saturday evening.

The 41-year-old’s family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “Roddy was a much-loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”

Police said a 48-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Anthony Angelosanto appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he faced three charges including murder.

The others were a charge against the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 – the offence of stalking – and another against the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.