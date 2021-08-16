Men who claimed to be police officers ‘stole items and cash from car’

Two men, who claimed to be police officers, stole a number of personal items and cash from a car in Inverness.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Sunday at the Inverness Leisure Centre car park on Bught Lane.

A 42-year-old man was approached by the pair who claimed to need to search his car – they then carried out the theft and left the area in a dark vehicle.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 7in, with a slim build and short dark hair, wearing a bright coloured T-shirt and jeans.

The second man is described as being around 5ft 9in, with a stocky build and scruffy dark hair, wearing a blue jacket.

Both men spoke with Scottish accents.

Detective Sergeant Joanna Macleod said: “It is particularly disturbing to see that the victim’s trust in the police was taken advantage of by these two fraudsters, only for them to ransack his car.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the pair, so they can be brought to justice.

“We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, or who was in the area and may have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“At this time, I’d also ask the public to remain vigilant.

“If anyone approaches you, claiming to be a member of Police Scotland, please ensure that you ask to see some form of identification.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3563 of 15 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.