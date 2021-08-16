Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Two in five university staff ‘anxious about returning to in-person working’

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 12:04 am
A student leaves one of the accommodation blocks at Murano Street Student Village in Glasgow last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two in five university staff are anxious about returning to in-person working according to a union’s new report.

The University and College Union (UCU) Scotland has suggested there is staff support for a cautious start to the new term amid “increasingly excessive workloads”.

A survey by the group collected nearly 1,000 responses across the country and found more than three quarters (76%) reported an increase in workload in the last academic year.

One in four staff members reported their workload had increasing by more than a fifth, UCU say.

  • 86.5% of staff want better ventilation on campus
  • 78.5% support continued wearing of face coverings
  • 71.2% support regular enhanced cleaning
  • 74.5% demand enhanced hand hygiene/readily available hand sanitiser
  • 68.6% called for reduced occupancy of buildings and rooms
  • 58.8% in favour of larger classes being delivered remotely where possible

But as well as that, the report also offers measures which could help avoid the disruption of last year while also keeping staff and students safe.

A majority (86.5%) of staff want better ventilation on campus with 78.5% of the survey supporting the continued wearing of face coverings.

Regular enhanced cleaning was supported by 71.2% and enhanced hand hygiene/readily available hand sanitiser was demanded by 74.5%.

More than two thirds (68.6%) called for reduced occupancy of buildings and rooms while 58.8% are in favour of larger classes being delivered remotely where possible.

The combination of these factors on top of the workload left 76% of staff reporting their anxiety levels had increased during the pandemic – while 41% said they felt some anxiety about returning to normal.

Mary Senior, UCU Scotland official, said the report “underlines the need for a cautious, safety first start to the new academic year”.

She added: “UCU has been working with Government, employers and NUS to ensure campus re-openings are as safe as possible to protect students and staff, and it is welcome that the guidance for universities in Scotland does recognise the Covid challenges.

“Today we are urging employers to go even further to take on board the concerns of staff on ventilation, reduced occupancy and enhanced cleaning and hygiene – and importantly to continue with online working where appropriate and especially for larger groups.

“We’re calling on Government and employers to do more on ventilation – including capital investment in estates where ventilation is poor, to keep students and staff safe for the long term.

“Members have also told us that their stress and anxiety has increased during the pandemic, and that over four in 10 (two in five) of them are anxious about returning to in-person working – on top of this their workloads have increased exponentially over the past year.

“We want employers to recognise and work with us to address these issues, to support university staff in these challenging weeks and months – and to continue to support remote working and blended learning.

“The teaching and learning environment for students depends upon the people delivering that, so it is in employers’ interests to support their staff at this time.”

