Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / Scotland

Car driver dies in crash with lorry in the Borders

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 3:58 pm
Police are appealing for information (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A car driver has died in a crash with a lorry in the Borders.

The man was driving a Mazda MX-5 which was involved in a crash with a lorry around 7.15am on Tuesday on the A699 at the junction with A68, south of St Boswells.

He was pronounced dead at the scene but Police Scotland said formal identification is yet to take place.

The lorry driver was not injured.

Police Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0481 of 17 August.”

