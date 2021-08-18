Poet and essayist Kathleen Jamie appointed as Scotland’s next Makar

The “exceptional” writer Kathleen Jamie has been appointed as Scotland’s next national poet.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon formally welcomed the poet and essayist to the role of Makar at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The position of Makar involves producing work relating to significant national events and taking a leadership role in promoting poetry nationally.

Jamie succeeds Jackie Kay, who held the post for five years following tenures by Liz Lochhead and Edwin Morgan, who was the first appointee when the role was created in 2004.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed Kathleen Jamie (right) to the post (Robert Perry/PA)

Jamie said: “I am honoured and delighted to be appointed as Scotland’s new Makar. The post confirms a weel-kent truth: that poetry abides at the heart of Scottish culture, in all our languages, old and new. It’s mysterious, undefinable and bold. It runs deep and sparkles at once.

“Liz Lochhead, Jackie Kay and the late Edwin Morgan have held this post before me, a trio of major poets.

“If I can achieve half of their outreach, humour and wisdom, not to mention their wonderful verse, I’ll be doing well. I am grateful to the selection panel for such a vote of confidence in my work, and to the First Minister for her endorsement and support.

“My task as I see it is to meet folk, to support and encourage poetry, to laugh and lament and witness, and occasionally speak to our national life. I’m excited to begin.”

Raised in Midlothian, Jamie’s first poetry collection was published when she was aged 20 and she has since released several collections as well as three non-fiction books.

She was appointed by the First Minister for a three-year term on the recommendation of an expert panel representing Scotland’s literary sector.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am delighted to confirm Kathleen Jamie as our national poet.

“Poetry is integral to Scotland’s culture and history. The Makar has a central role in celebrating that legacy, and preserving its future by encouraging the next generation of young writers to leave their mark.

“Kathleen is a highly accomplished poet who is known for her works in English and Scots, and the meaningful connections her writing draws between our lives and the landscape around us.

“I have no doubt she will continue to build on the exceptional work of her predecessors to promote Scottish poetry both here and abroad.”

The post was previously held by Jackie Kay (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Following a recommendation from the panel, the appointment was made for three years rather than the previous five-year term as it has been for the past two appointments due to the demands the role places on the Makar’s time and other work.

It is also hoped this will help encourage greater diversity, variety and interest in the role going forward.

Asif Khan, director at Scottish Poetry Library, said: “Kathleen Jamie is a generational talent – an exceptional Scottish writer of any era. Jamie’s poetry and prose sits with the best writing in English anywhere in the world.”

Alan Bett, head of literature and publishing at Creative Scotland, said: “Kathleen Jamie is an excellent choice for the Makar, Scotland’s national poet.

“The quality of her work speaks for itself, and that work can and will speak to so many people across Scotland and beyond.”