Pensioner killed and second man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding

A pensioner died and another was seriously injured when they fell from scaffolding in Aberdeenshire.

They fell from a building in Merchant Street in Peterhead at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended but a 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also 77, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday August 18.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”