Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Body of dog found dumped in cemetery bin

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 11:52 am
The Scottish SPCA is investigating (Scottish SPCA/PA)
The Scottish SPCA is investigating (Scottish SPCA/PA)

An investigation is under way after the body of a dog was found dumped in a bin at a cemetery.

A member of the public found the animal in an outside bin at Cemetery Lodge in Howe Road, Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire, on Monday.

The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation and is keen to trace the dog’s owner.

The cream coloured Lhasa apso or similar small terrier type was not microchipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “This was a very distressing incident for the person who found this dog.

“The dog was dumped some time between late evening on Saturday August 14 and 3pm on Monday August 16.

“The dog is an older female and we think is a Lhasa apso or similar small terrier type. She is cream in colour and was not microchipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

“We’d like to find the owner of this dog and find out how she came to be in the bin at the cemetery. This is not the proper way to dispose of the body of an animal who has passed away.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal