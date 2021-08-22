Man, 61, dies after boat capsizes in Aberdeenshire

A man has died after a small fishing boat capsized in Aberdeenshire.

Police officers were called to the incident at around 4.40pm on Saturday in the area of Catterline Bay near Stonehaven.

The force said in a statement that the 61-year-old died after a small fishing vessel capsized.

Two other men on board the boat, a 67-year-old and a 58-year-old, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

His family have been notified and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.