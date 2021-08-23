Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Two-year-old boy left with life-threatening injuries in crash

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 10:33 am
The road was closed for several hours (David Davies/PA)
A two-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash in the Highlands which left three other people seriously injured.

The child was in a blue Peugeot 208 which collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai on the A99 at Occumster, Caithness at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment.

The 25-year-old woman driving and her female passenger, 26, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

Police Scotland said the road was closed for around eight hours for a collision investigation.

Police Sergeant David Miller said: “A young child has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash with three women sustaining serious injuries and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2828 of August 22.

