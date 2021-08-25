Daily Covid infections top 5,000 for first time

Scotland has recorded more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the highest ever figure for a single day.

Five deaths of Covid-19 patients and 5,021 new cases were recorded, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

Cases jumped by 698 from the previous day’s count, which was then a record high of 4,323.

The number of people in hospital with recently-confirmed Covid-19 has increased by 27 to 391, rising for the fifth consecutive day.

Of these patients, 44 are in intensive care, a rise of one on the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.0%, down from 14.5% on Tuesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to follow health advice and take precautions.

She posted on Twitter: “Another sharp rise in number of cases today (tho % positivity is lower than y’day, reflecting more tests).

“Vaccines still protecting against serious illness, but we all need to take care and act in a way that minimises risk of getting/spreading the virus.

“Please follow health advice and take these sensible precautions to keep yourself and others safe: get vaccinated. wear face coverings, wash hands and surfaces, keep a safe distance from others, stay outdoors as much as poss, ventilate indoor spaces.”

She told a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that she could not rule out imposing new restrictions in future as cases rise, but she told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “I don’t want to go back to anything like a full lockdown.”

So far, 4,088,894 people across Scotland have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,603,429 have had their second.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Scottish Government to offer appointments to people not yet vaccinated.

He said: “Breaking through 5,000 confirmed cases a day shows that this virus is still an active threat. Of these 5,000, many will be living with the consequences for months and years to come.

“It is hugely important that everyone gets both doses of the vaccine. The Scottish Government should be ringing everyone who remains vaccinated to offer them appointments and lay any fears to rest.”

He also called for more support for those with long Covid, including specialised clinics.

The latest figures take the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,085.

The daily statistics differ from weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures also released on Wednesday as the latter include all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate – which was 10,505 as of Sunday.

The NRS data shows 41 fatalities where Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 16 to August 22, the same as the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 12 people were aged under 65, six were 65-74, and 23 were 75 or older.

The majority – 28 – were male, with 13 female.

Edinburgh, Fife, the Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire had the joint highest numbers of deaths, with four each.

Thirty-five deaths happened in a hospital, with four in care homes and two at a home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 41 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This represents no change from the previous week.

“Deaths from all causes were 17% higher than the five-year average – the 13th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”

The figures show there were 31 more deaths from circulatory causes, 30 more from cancer and 14 more from dementia/Alzheimer’s compared to the five-year average.