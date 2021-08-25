Pensioner dies in hospital after two-car crash near reservoir

A pensioner has died after being airlifted to hospital following a two-car crash in South Ayrshire.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Tuesday when a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta collided on the A714 southbound near the Glendrissaig Reservoir.

Emergency services attended the scene and the 78-year-old woman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but she died a short time later.

An 80-year-old man was treated at the same hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said, while a 68-year-old man was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow officers to investigate the crash.

Sergeant Wayne Carnochan said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing to members of the public for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The road would have been busy at the time and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to speak to police.

“I would also appeal to any road users who may have possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1809 of August 24.