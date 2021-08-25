Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

NHS Lanarkshire temporarily postpones majority of non-urgent elective procedures

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 5:47 pm
The NHS Lanarkshire headquarters in Bothwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The NHS Lanarkshire headquarters in Bothwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another NHS health board in Scotland has temporarily postponed the majority of non-urgent elective procedures for the next couple of weeks due to “unprecedented pressures”.

NHS Lanarkshire is facing issues with a steady flow of more than 700 patients across its three hospitals over the past few weeks and months.

While those affected will receive a letter, text message or voice message with details of any cancellation, postponement or new appointment, a number of clinically urgent and priority procedures are not affected.

Dr John Keaney, NHS Lanarkshire acute medical director, said: “The sustained pressure we are seeing across our three acute hospitals is showing no signs of easing and our staff are struggling to cope.

“We are facing relentless pressures, bed shortages and staff shortages due to sickness, stress and self-isolation.

“Unfortunately we are having to postpone the majority of non-urgent procedures and I would like to apologies to those patients affected.

“Most patients will receive a text message confirming the postponement of their appointment.

“A small number of appointments will still go ahead as scheduled based on clinical priority.

“Cancelling this inpatient activity will release bed capacity and staff to support our A&E department which is currently seeing an unprecedented level of activity.”

Lanarkshire is not the first health board to take the measure in recent weeks with NHS Borders also cancelling scheduled routine operations for two weeks (up to September 5).

NHS Lothian did the same temporarily last month.

It comes as Scotland recorded more than 5,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest ever figure for a single day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to follow health advice and take precautions due to “another sharp rise in the number of cases today”.

Dr Keaney added: “General practice has continued to provide vital healthcare services throughout Covid-19.

“Like many other areas, services have been provided in different ways to ensure everyone’s safety and patients should contact their GP where appropriate.

“Staff have worked tirelessly treating Covid and non-Covid patients throughout the pandemic.

“Due to all the infection prevention and control measures required in our hospitals to ensure the safety of staff and patients, there are a number of challenges and we are asking the public for their continued patience and understanding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal