Man charged after shots fired at house

A man has been charged after shots were fired at a house while children were inside.

The incident happened at 8.40pm on August 20 on Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh.

A man, woman and two young children were in the property at the time but were not injured, though a window was damaged, Police Scotland said.

Man Arrested – Edinburgh A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged discharge of a firearm in Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh on Friday, 20 August, 2021. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 27 August, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Fs2RGzZ2pG — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) August 26, 2021

The force said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged discharge of a firearm.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.