Johnnie Walker centre site worker in hospital after getting trapped under lift

A construction worker is in hospital after becoming trapped under a lift at the site of the new Johnnie Walker visitor centre in Edinburgh.

His colleagues helped release him and he was given first aid before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The incident happened at the building on Princes Street shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

A Diageo spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a subcontractor to our principal construction partner was involved in an incident on-site, becoming trapped when commissioning a low-level lift.

“Thankfully, due to quick actions of co-workers on site, the person was released quickly and given prompt first aid.

“The person concerned is currently in hospital and our thoughts are with him and his wellbeing.

“Our principal contractor and Diageo take the health and safety management of the site extremely seriously and all the necessary investigations are being carried out.”

An artist’s impression of a bar in the Johnnie Walker whisky visitor attraction (Diageo/PA)

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 15.09 on 24 August 2021 to attend an incident at the Johnnie Walker building on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Three resources including a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and the patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience is expected to open to the public next week.

Part of a £185 million investment in whisky tourism by drinks giant Diageo, the eight-storey site in the former Frasers building will have rooftop bars and private dining areas as well as hosting tours, tasting experiences and live performances.