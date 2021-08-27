Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two men charged after police seize more than £200,000 worth of drugs

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:45 pm
Police seized the drugs in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Police seized the drugs in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)

Two men have been charged after police seized more than £200,000 worth of drugs in separate incidents.

Police searched a property on Abbey Drive, Glasgow on Thursday.

They seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £114,000, along with a five-figure sum of money.

Police said that a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

In a second unconnected incident, officers stopped a man on Craighall Road, Glasgow at about 9.45pm on Thursday and recovered herbal cannabis.

They then searched an address on the same street and found more herbal cannabis.

In total the drugs found had an estimated street value of £91,000.

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Both men were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal