Two men charged after police seize more than £200,000 worth of drugs

Two men have been charged after police seized more than £200,000 worth of drugs in separate incidents.

Police searched a property on Abbey Drive, Glasgow on Thursday.

They seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £114,000, along with a five-figure sum of money.

Police said that a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

In a second unconnected incident, officers stopped a man on Craighall Road, Glasgow at about 9.45pm on Thursday and recovered herbal cannabis.

They then searched an address on the same street and found more herbal cannabis.

In total the drugs found had an estimated street value of £91,000.

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Both men were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.