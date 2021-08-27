Two charged over alleged hate crime towards Celtic player Furuhashi

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime after a social media video showed people allegedly chanting a racist song about Celtic’s Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers handed out indefinite bans to supporters after the footage, from what appears to be a supporters’ bus, emerged on Sunday afternoon when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.

Police said that two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an “alleged hate crime directed towards a Celtic Football Club player following reports of a video circulating online”.

Officers were made aware of the video on Monday August 23.

The men, one aged 30 and one aged 26, have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are continuing to identify others involved and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland via 101, or by making a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Rangers investigated and said the individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games.