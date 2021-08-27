Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two charged over alleged hate crime towards Celtic player Furuhashi

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 3:27 pm
The video shows two men allegedly singing a racist song about Kyogo Furuhashi (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime after a social media video showed people allegedly chanting a racist song about Celtic’s Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers handed out indefinite bans to supporters after the footage, from what appears to be a supporters’ bus, emerged on Sunday afternoon when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.

Police said that two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an “alleged hate crime directed towards a Celtic Football Club player following reports of a video circulating online”.

Officers were made aware of the video on Monday August 23.

The men, one aged 30 and one aged 26, have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are continuing to identify others involved and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland via 101, or by making a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Rangers investigated and said the individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games.

