Sunday, August 29th 2021
News / Scotland

‘Life-changing injuries’ for pedestrian hit by car

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 11:04 am
A man suffered life-changing injuries in a crash, accoridng to police (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has suffered “life-changing injuries” after being hit by a BMW in Gorebridge, police said.

The 38-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the collision on Powdermill Brae at approximately 9.30pm on Friday.

The driver of the silver BMW stopped at the scene and is helping police with their investigation, with officers now urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “This man has sustained life-changing injuries, and we are trying to establish exactly what happened.

“We have already spoken to a number of people but would appeal for any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers to come forward.

“Think back, did you see the pedestrian in the area before the collision? He was wearing a dark blue-coloured zipped jacket, brown chinos and black shoes.

“Or were you driving in the area and could have dashcam footage that can help us?”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 4073 of Friday 27 August 2021.

