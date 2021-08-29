Two-year-old hit by car taken to hospital

A two-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car.

Police said the child was struck by a vehicle on East Hamilton Street at the junction with Douglas Rae Road in Greenock at around 3.50pm on Sunday.

She has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Her condition is not known.

The road was closed between Ratho Street and Sinclair Street while emergency services dealt with the incident in the Inverclyde town.