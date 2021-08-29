News / Scotland Two-year-old hit by car taken to hospital By Press Association August 29, 2021, 7:03 pm Police said the child was taken to hospital (Joe Giddens/PA) A two-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle on East Hamilton Street at the junction with Douglas Rae Road in Greenock at around 3.50pm on Sunday. She has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. Her condition is not known. The road was closed between Ratho Street and Sinclair Street while emergency services dealt with the incident in the Inverclyde town. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman, 72, with serious injuries among five taken to hospital following two-car crash on A93 near Drumoak Child and woman taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Keith Two men taken to hospital after hit-and-run Dad of three-year-old hospitalised with rare flu takes on cycle challenge for children’s charity