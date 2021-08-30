Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
News / Scotland

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 10:29 am
The road was closed for several hours after the accident (David Davies/PA)
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Dumfries and Galloway.

The man was walking on the A75 between Annan and Dumfries shortly before midnight on Sunday when he was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene and the people in the car were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the A75 between Annan and Dumfries, close to the turning for the B7020, at around 11.50pm on Sunday 29 August 2021 following a crash between a pedestrian and a car.

“Emergency services attended; however, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The occupants of the car, a Vauxhall Insignia travelling east, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The roadway reopened at around 7.35am and inquiries are ongoing into the crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 4724 of 29 August.”

