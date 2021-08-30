Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
News / Scotland

Murder bid investigation after man ‘deliberately’ hit by car

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 11:55 am
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Police have launched an investigation into an attempted murder after a man was apparently hit by a car deliberately.

The 34-year-old was in Restalrig Avenue near the junction with Craigentinny Avenue in Edinburgh on Friday when the car mounted the pavement and struck him.

The black Vauxhall Corsa was then driven off.

The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries following the incident at 4.30pm.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright said: “Our inquiries so far suggest the car was deliberately driven at the man and we are seeking further information in relation to the matter.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident or hold any information in relation to the incident to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Corsa car with collision damage since then to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4357 of 27 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

