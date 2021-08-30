Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two pedestrians die in separate crashes in Scotland

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 12:14 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 12:53 pm
The crash happened south of the village of Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond (Yui Mok/PA)
The crash happened south of the village of Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond (Yui Mok/PA)

Two pedestrians have died after being struck by vehicles on Scotland’s roads on Sunday.

One man died after being hit by a car in Dumfries and Galloway while in a separate incident a man died after being struck by a lorry on the A82 road which skirts Loch Lomond.

The latter incident happened at about 8.20am, south of Luss.

Emergency services attended and the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around nine hours for a collision investigation.

Police Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

The second incident happened later the same day.

The man involved was walking on the A75 between Annan and Dumfries, close to the junction with the B7020, at 11.50pm on Sunday when he was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended; however, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The occupants of the car, a Vauxhall Insignia travelling east, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The roadway reopened at around 7.35am and inquiries are ongoing into the crash.”

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]