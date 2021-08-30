Man bailed on charge of attempted murder after two pedestrians hit by car

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a crash which left two pedestrians injured.

The men, aged 36 and 39, were taken to hospital after being injured by a Ford Fiesta in Milldam Road, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at around 1am on Saturday.

Nathan Lee, 20, of Clydebank, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday accused of attempted murder.

He made no plea and was released on bail pending a further court appearance.